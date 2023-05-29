Golden Nugget opens temporary Danville casino in Illinois

The Illinois Gaming Board granted a temporary licence in time for a Saturday opening.

US.- Golden Nugget has opened its temporary casino in Danville, Illinois. The 41,500-square-foot venue was able to open its doors on Saturday after the Illinois Gaming Board issued a temporary permit late Friday night.

The $100m Golden Nugget Danville Casino is off Lynch Road at 204 Eastgate Drive on the city’s east side. The company broke ground on the project in April 2022. The gaming floor features almost 500 slot machines and 14 Las Vegas-style table games including Mini-Baccarat, Blackjack, 3-Card Poker, Craps, Mississippi Stud, Roulette and Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em. The Sportsbook will open soon.

Danville Development president Jimmy Wilmot, said, “We are excited to take the next big step in the process, and open our casino to the over 21 public. We are incredibly thankful of the hard work and support of the Danville community, greater Vermilion County, and the state of Illinois, especially the efforts of the Illinois Gaming Board. Without all these agencies and their representatives’ efforts we wouldn’t be here today.”

Golden Nugget Danville continues to advertise for staff. Positions range from typical hospitality jobs to more specialised casino positions, such as table games dealer, cage cashier and slot attendant. Details of an opening event are still to be announced

