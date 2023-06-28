GGPoker named Live Nation Canada online poker partner

GGPoker.ca will hold weekly GG x Ticketmaster Gift Cards Freeroll tournaments from July 2.

Canada.- GGPoker has signed a deal with Live Nation Canada to become the live entertainment company’s online poker partner. GGPoker.ca will hold weekly GG x Ticketmaster Gift Cards Freeroll tournaments from July 2. Prizes will include 10 CA$500 (US$377) in Ticketmaster Gift Cards, which can be used for Live Nation events.

Sarne Lightman, managing director of GGPoker, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Live Nation Canada as their official online poker partner. This collaboration allows us to enhance the overall experience for our players by providing them with access to incredible live events alongside their favorite poker games.”

In 2022, the World Series of Poker (WSOP) and GGPoker Network launched of WSOP.ca, an online poker room regulated by iGaming Ontario.