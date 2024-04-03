Georgia House fails to reach consensus to advance online sports betting legislation

Disagreements on tax allocation mean the state’s sports betting bill failed to win approval.

US.- Lawmakers in Georgia have failed to reach a consensus on how to allocate tax revenues generated by online sports betting. As a result, the House of Representatives did not vote on legislation to allow a vote on the activity.

While the Senate passed Georgia’s sports betting bill, Senate Resolution 579, the final day of the 2024 legislative session closed on Thursday with no vote in the House. It was the fourth consecutive session in which Georgia lawmakers could not come to a consensus.

Senate Resolution 579 would have allowed a public vote on a constitutional amendment to legalise online sports betting in November. Enabling legislation, Senate Bill 386, would have allowed up to 16 mobile betting apps. Mobile sports betting would’ve been taxed at 25 per cent.