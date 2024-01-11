Georgia senators push to revive sports betting bill

This bill aims to legalise, regulate and tax sports betting in the state.

US.- The Senate Regulated Industries Committee voted 8-4 to advance Senate Bill 172, which would legalise, regulate and tax sports betting in Georgia, sending it to the full Senate for more debate. The success of the bill remains unclear as it needs a state constitutional amendment for implementation.

Senate Bill 172 is sponsored by senator Bill Cowsert, who is hopeful this is the year sports betting passes: “There seems to be a good, a lot of push for this from some of our constituents,” he said according to GBP.

“And I just think it may be time and I certainly wanted us to address the issue this year, list, decide it once and for all, and move on,” he added.

Several bills aiming to legalise sports betting or other types of gambling failed during the 2023 session.