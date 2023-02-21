Georgia committee greenlights sports betting bill for full senate vote

The Senate Economic Development Committee passed the legislation by eight votes to one.

US.- Senate Bill 57, the Georgia Sports Betting Integrity Act, which would allow sports wagering in the state, is moving forward. The Georgia Senate Economic Development Committee yesterday passed the legislation by eight votes to one, sending it on to the Rules Committee to schedule a vote of the full Senate.

Senate Bill 57 is sponsored by senator Billy Hickman. It would allow sports betting both online and in person at kiosks that could be placed inside a variety of businesses, including sports venues. It would include horse racing, authorising three racing tracks to offer betting.

The legislation contemplates legalising sports betting in Georgia without the need for a constitutional amendment because Hickman argues that sports betting would be deemed a lottery game. The activity would be overseen by the Georgia Lottery Corp. Georgia voters approved the creation of a lottery in 1992.

Under Senate Bill 57, 20 per cent of the adjusted gross income derived from sports betting would go to the Georgia Lottery Corp to benefit education. Hickman believes sports betting could generate $300m to $400m annually for the state, inject $1bn annually into Georgia’s economy and create more than 8,500 jobs. The bill requires only a simple majority in the state House and Senate to pass.