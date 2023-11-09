GeoLocs partners with Rhino Entertainment in Ontario

GeoLocs will provide Rhino and Casino Days.com with location verification.

Canada.- GeoLocs, mkodo’s geolocation verification service, has signed a partnership with iGaming operator Rhino Entertainment in Ontario. GeoLocs will provide Rhino Entertainment and its Casino Days.com site with location verification.

Ross Parkhill, CEO at Rhino Entertainment, said: “By partnering with GeoLocs and its geolocation verification service to elevate our offering in Ontario, we are confident that we will offer our players in the province a seamless and secure experience, while also meeting the regulatory demands of the province. The focus on user experience and the intuitive, self-manageable interface behind GeoLocs was a key driver in our decision to integrate the service and work with the team at mkodo. We’re excited to offer our players the best UX, in terms of location verification, in Ontario.”

Stuart Godfree, managing director at mkodo, added: “We’re proud to support another fantastic operator as it establishes itself in Ontario’s iGaming market, providing Rhino Entertainment’s players with a seamless UX when verifying their location. Rhino Entertainment is a fast-growing online gaming operator, offering its online gaming products out of several regulated jurisdictions and we’re excited to support its journey in the province and expansion throughout the rest of North America.”

Ontario igaming market generates CAD$14.2bn in wagers in Q2

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the second quarter of its 2023-2024 fiscal year. It reports that CAD$14.2bn was wagered between July 1 and September 30, 2023. Gaming revenue was CAD$540m, a 105 per cent increase over Q2 last year but an 8.3 per cent decline from Q1.

The number of active player accounts jumped from 920,000 in Q1 to 943,000, with the average monthly spend per player account decreasing from CAD$197 to CAD$191. The report noted an increase in the number of licensed operators, from 46 to 47, while the number of gaming websites remained at 71.