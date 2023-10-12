Ontario igaming market generates CAD$14.2bn in wagers in Q2

The report noted an increase in the number of operators.

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has reported gaming revenue of C$540m.

Canada.- iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the second quarter of its 2023-2024 fiscal year. It reports that CAD$14.2bn was wagered between July 1 and September 30, 2023. Gaming revenue was CAD$540m, a 105 per cent increase over Q2 last year but an 8.3 per cent decline from Q1.

The number of active player accounts jumped from 920,000 in Q1 to 943,000, with the average monthly spend per player account decreasing from CAD$197 to CAD$191. The report noted an increase in the number of licensed operators, from 46 to 47, while the number of gaming websites remained at 71.

Casino games including slots, live and computer-based table games and peer-to-peer bingo accounted for nearly CAD$11.9bn (84 per cent) of wagers and CAD$407m (75 per cent) of gaming revenue. That compares to CAD$28bn (78 per cent) and CAD$940m (67 per cent) in Q1.

Betting, including on sports, esports, proposition and novelty bets, as well as exchange betting, accounted for nearly CAD$1.9bn (13 per cent) of wagers and CAD$118m (22 per cent) of gaming revenue, down from CAD$2bn (14 per cent) and CAD$138m (25 per cent) in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, peer to peer (P2P) poker made up CAD$397m (3 per cent) of wagers and CAD$16m (3 per cent) of gaming revenue, up from CAD$350m (3 per cent) and CAD$15m (3 per cent) in Q1.

