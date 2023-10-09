Mkodo provides GeoLocs tool to Arizona State Lottery

Mkodo will implement its geolocation tool for the Arizona State Lottery’s online sweepstakes platform, Lucky Lounge.

US.- Pollard Banknote’s Mkodo has entered a deal with the Arizona State Lottery. It will supply GeoLocs, its geolocation tool, to Arizona State Lottery’s online sweepstakes platform, Lucky Lounge.

Mkodo managing director Stuart Godfree said: “Mkodo is excited to partner with the Arizona Lottery supporting it to ensure full compliance with geolocation regulations across the state in support of its sweepstakes program. Following its early 2023 launch, we’re pleased to further establish GeoLocs as a leading compliance provider in North America. We are excited to work with the Arizona Lottery to offer it and its players the best user experience for geolocation verification.”

Arizona Lottery deputy director marketing and products Chris Rogers added: “GeoLocs was the perfect choice for Arizona Lottery’s geolocation verification needs. The technology and expertise behind GeoLocs, as well as the knowledge of regulations and compliance in the region, has been a fantastic support and is what made the GeoLocs offering stand out as we implement geolocation within our offering.”

Earlier this year, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs named Alec Esteban Thomson as the new director of the Arizona Lottery.

Arizona sports betting handle reaches $323.2m in July

Arizona’s sports betting handle was $323.2m in July. That’s 17.8 per cent less than in June ($393.2m) but up 11.3 per cent year-on-year. Online wagers totalled $320.2m, while the remaining $2.4m was spent betting at retail sportsbooks.

Sports bettors won $287.9m. Adjusted gross event wagering revenue was $34.6m, up 38.4 per cent compared to July 2022 and 24.9 per cent from June 2023. Revenue from online sports betting was $34.3m, while retail’s share was $151,222.

After discounting $7.7m in free bets and promotional credits – almost entirely from online betting – adjusted gross revenue was $26.8m. This was up 78.7 per cent from the same month in 2022 and 63.4 per cent from June 2023. Online sports betting generated $26.6m in adjusted revenue, while retail’s share amounted to $145,433.