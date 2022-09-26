Genius Sports wins SBC 2022 Live Streaming Supplier Award

Genius Sports clinched the Live Streaming award following several breakthrough successes over the last 12 months.

Press release.- Last week, Genius Sports won the Live Streaming Supplier prize for the global sports betting industry at the SBC Awards 2022. Now in their ninth year, the SBC Awards are an important validation for the leading suppliers and sportsbooks across the sports betting and gaming industry.

Genius Sports clinched the Live Streaming award following several breakthrough successes over the last 12 months. These include:

Winning several premium leagues to its live streaming portfolio including the NFL, CFL and Chinese Super League

Growing its existing live streaming library with hundreds of new competitions, covering every time zone and region for sportsbooks to offer a 24/7 service

Expanding dozens of new global streaming partnerships including bet365, Ladbrokes Coral and PointsBet

Increasing Tipsport in-play event turnover by 130% with live video content

By combining streaming with official data, odds and highly personalised marketing services, Genius Sports enables hundreds of sportsbooks worldwide to offer a complete betting experience.

“The huge increase in demand for our live streaming services is inspiring as we see our vision become a reality, and it’s fantastic to have our work recognised in the SBC Awards,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “We are hugely excited by what the future holds for our customers as we bring our Second Spectrum technology together with live data and video content to create a whole new generation of sports betting products.”

