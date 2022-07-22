Genius Sports to announce second quarter 2022 results on August 16

Genius will also host a conference call to discuss the results.

Genius will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Press release.- Genius Sports announced yesterday that it will release its second quarter 2022 results before 8:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

At 8:00 AM EDT on the same day, Genius will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Genius’ earnings press release and related materials will be available at investors.geniussports.com. To listen to the live audio webcast and Q&A, please visit Genius’ investor relations website at investors.geniussports.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call.

See also: ScoreBreak to enhance coaching solutions with Genius Sports’ official NCAA data