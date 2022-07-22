Focus Gaming News | North America | Our partners

Genius Sports to announce second quarter 2022 results on August 16

Genius will also host a conference call to discuss the results.
Genius will also host a conference call to discuss the results.
07/22/22

Genius will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Press release.- Genius Sports announced yesterday that it will release its second quarter 2022 results before 8:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

At 8:00 AM EDT on the same day, Genius will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Genius’ earnings press release and related materials will be available at investors.geniussports.com. To listen to the live audio webcast and Q&A, please visit Genius’ investor relations website at investors.geniussports.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call.

See also: ScoreBreak to enhance coaching solutions with Genius Sports’ official NCAA data

In this article:
genius sports

Latest Articles

Latest Our partners news from EMEA

Latest Our partners news from North America

Latest Our partners news from Asia

Latest Our partners news from Oceania

Latest Our partners news from LatAm & Caribbean