Denver Broncos partner with Genius Sports

Denver Broncos struck a fan engagement deal with Genius to supercharge Mexico’s audience expansion.

Press release.- Genius Sports, the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has clinched a new free-to-play games partnership with the Denver Broncos to help build impactful connections with fans in Mexico.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, Genius Sports and the Broncos have launched a prediction-based Pick ‘Em tool “Broncos Escogelos”, challenging fans with rounds of engaging questions ahead of every game. Broncos fans will have the chance to win prizes by predicting everything from who will score the first touchdown to the final result, testing their knowledge and making them feel more immersed in the build-up to every game

This new partnership will be critical to the Broncos activating their International Home Market Area rights in Mexico, creating regular engagement with the more than 22 million NFL fans there. Mexico City is the biggest hub for Broncos fans anywhere in the world outside of Denver and the new Pick ‘Em game will be made available in Spanish to build upon this fan loyalty across the international market.

Genius Sports is the NFL’s exclusive distributor of real-time and official play-by-play statistics, NGS data and official sports betting data feed. The company is a leading provider of free-to-play games across world sports, powering bespoke Fantasy, Predictor and Pick ‘Em solutions for the NFL, NBA, MLB and FIFA.

“The Broncos are excited to engage with our Fanáticos in a new and exciting way,” said Marisol Villagomez, director of Multicultural Marketing at the Broncos. “This will allow our current Mexico-based fans to interact more closely with our brand and the game of football, while also attracting a new audience, and welcoming them to Broncos Country.”

“Our new free-to-play partnership will provide massive value and engagement to both the Broncos and their fans,” said Josh Linforth, MD of Media & Engagement at Genius Sports. “Fans will be able to test their knowledge of all aspects of the Broncos’ games while the team will be given a bespoke new solution to grow their international audience, drive new sign-ups and deliver new value to their sponsors.”

