Genius Sports launches In-Play MultiBet

Genius Sports launched In-Play MultiBet for the next generation of same-game parlay bets.

Press release.- Genius Sports, the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has launched In-Play MultiBet, providing sportsbooks with a powerful new tool to engage players and grow revenues in time for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and ongoing NFL season.

Same-game parlay bets, which enable bettors to wager on multiple events occurring within the same game, have become an essential part of every major sportsbook’s offering, giving customers greater control over their bets and enhanced margins for the operators themselves.

Now, through In-Play MultiBet, these bespoke bets can be placed once the game has begun, enabling players to place bets after every goal, touchdown and during intervals. ​

Launched in time to give sportsbooks a new dimension at the FIFA World Cup, In-Play MultiBet is powered by the highest quality AI-powered live odds, tried and tested on Genius Sports’ leading LiveTrading service.

InPlay MultiBet will also be available across the NFL, English Premier League, Liga MX, and dozens of FIBA basketball and FIVB volleyball leagues worldwide.

“Combining the same game parlays with the unstoppable growth of in-play betting is a breakthrough innovation for us and our partners,” said Jack Davison, chief commercial officer of Genius Sports. “Starting with the biggest sports event of the year, the FIFA World Cup, InPlay MultiBet will enable our partners to unlock bigger margins and drive engagement between key match events and breaks.”

