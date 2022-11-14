GAN Limited appoints Eric J Green to board

Green brings more than 25 years of investment expertise to GAN’s board.

US.- The igaming operator and supplier GAN Limited has named Eric J. Green to its board of directors. Green has more than 25 years of investment at Penn Capital. He is now Penn’s chief investment officer of equity and senior portfolio manager.

Green previously worked for the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Royal Bank of Scotland, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, where he worked as a financial analyst.

GAN chairman Seamus McGill said: “We are constantly evaluating our board structure to ensure we have the right leadership to support our strategic initiatives. Consistent with that mission, we are thrilled to announce Eric’s appointment to our board of directors, along with his deep knowledge of the capital markets and the US gaming sector.

“Eric’s independent leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we execute our strategy of becoming the premier B2B technology provider in the US. We look forward to Eric’s many contributions to our future success.”

Eric Green commented: “It is an honor to be joining GAN’s board and I am incredibly excited to begin working with the team. GAN has industry-leading technology solutions, a premier client list, and an incredible opportunity to leverage its world-class B2B and Sports technology to grow aggressively with the gaming industry. I look forward to offering my expertise to leverage the best of GAN and accelerate the Company’s growth and profitability.”

GAN Sports launches at Island View Casino in Mississippi

GAN Limited has launched GAN Sports at the Island View Casino, in Gulfport, Mississippi. The in-house developed online and retail sportsbook software is now on twenty internet-connected kiosks. The software will be complemented by the Bet the V mobile sportsbook. Through the new system, players will be able to wager on personal devices or through kiosks using the GAN’s GameStack Player Account Management (PAM) system.