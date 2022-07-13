Gaming machine provider AGS appoints David Jacques Farahi to board

Farahi will serve on the firm’s nominating and governance, compensation and audit committees.

US.- Gaming machine provider AGS has named David Jacques Farahi to its board of directors. As a non-executive director, Farahi will serve on the provider’s nominating and governance, compensation, and audit committees.

Farahi currently serves as executive chairman of Quick Custom Intelligence and as an adjunct professor at Metropolitan State University Denver. Previously, he was an advisory board member. He worked as chief operating officer for Monarch Casino and Resort in Denver, Colorado, between 2012 and 2021.

He began his gaming career with Monarch in 1998 and held a number of roles there, including director of investor relations and financial planning and analysis analyst. Farahi served as president of the Colorado Gaming Association from 2015 to 2021. He also worked at HSBC Bank in London, Geneva, and New York between 2004 and 2007.

AGS president and chief executive David Lopez said: “David is a seasoned industry executive with extensive experience in both the gaming operator and gaming regulator space. He has a proven track record of leading teams to operational improvements, integrating and scaling a substantial acquisition, and effectively communicating with the investment community.

“We believe his strong industry experience will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow, improve our operational efficiency, and strengthen our relationships with our casino operator partners.”

Farahi commented: “Since its inception, AGS has uniquely approached operators as a true partner, developing products from slots to table games and beyond that delight players. I’m honored to be joining their board at such an exciting time for the business.

Palms Casino Las Vegas selects AGS technology for nearly 40 table games

In May, Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas selected AGS’s Bonus Spin Xtreme technology for nearly 40 table games. It’s available on 24 blackjack tables, 12 baccarat tables, and 3 roulette tables.

Bonus Spin Xtreme is a proprietary technology that can link all of a casino’s table games. It includes a feature that provides larger progressive jackpots and faster incrementing. It can also offer a single jackpot on community-style table games.