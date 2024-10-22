Gaming in Saskatchewan: Dakota Dunes Casino to expand gaming floor

The project includes new food and beverage spaces and a new high-limit table game area.

Canada.- The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) has unveiled plans to expand the gaming floor at Dakota Dunes Casino. It will add 12,000 square feet with new food and beverage spaces and a new high-limit table game area.

Representatives from Whitecap Dakota First Nation, the Saskatoon Tribal Council, and the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority participated in a sod-turning event to mark the start of construction. The revenue will remain open during the work.

Whitecap Dakota Nation Chief Darcy Bear said: “This expansion of the Dakota Dunes Casino will be timely as we construct the Dakota Dunes Thermal Spa on the resort side of the property. All of these enhancements will only further increase the number of visitors and position the property as the premier destination resort in the province.”

Saskatoon Tribal Council Tribal Chief Mark Arcand added: “Expanding the casino is a good thing for First Nation employment. Dakota Dunes Casino is already a major First Nation employer with over 74 percent of its more than 300 employees being First Nation, and with the expansion comes growth, and the potential to create even more job opportunities.”

SIGA President and CEO Zane Hansen commented: “We are excited to provide an even more amazing experience for our casino guests, with the enhanced food and beverage area as part of the expansion, including a new deli, floor bar and Teppanyaki style grill offering, as well the new high limit table gaming area.”

Meanwhile, SIGA has unveiled plans for a $30m expansion of its casino in Prince Albert. The gaming floor will be expanded and interiors and exteriors renovated.