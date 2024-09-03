Saskatchewan’s Northern Lights Casino to expand

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority and Northern Lights Casino have unveiled plans.

Canada.- The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) and the Northern Lights Casino have unveiled plans for a $30m expansion of the casino in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. The gaming floor will be expanded and interiors and exteriors renovated.

Work will begin in October. An additional 31,000 square feet will be added to the current structure.

Zane Hansen, president and chief executive officer, at SIGA said: “We are going to expand the gaming floor, you can see how crowded it is in here now. The expansion will cost over $30m and the construction window will be about 18 months. We are going to do it in two phases because we are trying to minimize disruption of operations, so one part of the building to the south will go first and the second part of the building after that.”

