Illinois gambling report shows revenue tax hit revenue hit $2.1bn in last fiscal year

The Illinois General Assembly has published its annual report on gambling revenue.

US.- The Illinois General Assembly annual report on gambling shows a record $2.1bn was raised in tax revenue from the sector last year, including the state lottery. However, while there was growth in video gambling, sports betting plus the opening new casinos, the state’s traditional riverboat casinos and the horse racing industry saw revenue continue to decline.

See also: Illinois Gaming Board renews casino gaming and sports betting licences

While the Illinois Lottery continues to generate a significant portion of the state’s gambling revenue, it may soon be surpassed by the expanding video gambling sector. In the last fiscal year, the lottery generated $886m in tax revenue, while taxes from video gambling totalled $848m.

Illinoisans spent more than $7bn last year on gambling, lottery tickets, and other betting-related activities, averaging approximately $560 per person.

COGFA’s report indicates that overall casino revenue growth is primarily driven by the success of Rivers Casino in Des Plaines and the opening of five new casinos. A sixth casino, in the south suburbs of Chicago, is set to open this autumn.