Gila River Resorts & Casinos becomes Valley Suns’ partner

US.- The Valley Suns, a G-League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns professional basketball team, has announced Arizona’s Gila River Resorts & Casinos as an official jersey partner. The company’s logo will appear on the back of Valley Suns’ player jerseys for the 2024-2025 G-League season.

The announcement was made at an event held for season ticket holders at Gila River Resorts & Casinos Wild Horse Pass ahead of the franchise’s inaugural season. The home opener of the Valley Suns’ inaugural season will be held on November 11 against the Santa Cruz Warriors, an affiliate of the Golden State Warriors franchise.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos is owned and operated by the Gila River Indian Community. It manages four properties in Arizona. Three venues, Lone Butte, Wild Horse Pass, and Santa Mountain, are located in Chandler, while Vee Quiva is in Laveen Village.

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has announced $43.9m in tribal gaming contributions to the Arizona Benefits Fund for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The amount represents an 3.6 per cent increase when compared to the same quarter in 2024.

The Arizona Benefits Fund receives 88 per cent of tribal gaming contributions. Some $21.9m went to Instructional Improvement Fund/Education, $10.9m to the Trauma and Emergency Services Fund, $3.9m to the Arizona Department of Gaming Operating Costs, $3.1m to the Arizona Wildlife Conservation Fund, $3.1m to the Tourism Fund and $0.9m to the state’s Problem Gambling Education, Treatment and Prevention fund.