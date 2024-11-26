Sports betting in Arizona: handle reaches $732m in September

The sports betting handle increased by 20 per cent compared to September 2023.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle reached $732m in September, up 20 per cent year-on-year and up 55 per cent from August this year ($496.6m). It was the highest total since March. Online spending amounted to $719.6m, while retail sportsbooks took $12.4m.

The Arizona Department of Gaming reported that player winnings for the month amounted to $655.7m, resulting in $77.4m in adjusted gross event wagering receipts before free bets. Online gross receipts amounted to $77m and retail $342,611.

After discounting free bets, adjusted gross event wagering receipts were $39.7m. This was 21 per cent higher than in September 2023. Online sports betting accounted for $39.5m of the total, while retail contributed $340,461.

DraftKings reported $13m in AGR from a $264m handle. FanDuel took $16.6m from $231m and Caesars $4.8m from $85.8m. Sportsbooks paid the state $3.96m in taxes. Digital revenue is taxed at 10 per cent and retail revenue at 8 per cent.