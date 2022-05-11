Gaming Arts partners with influencer Brian Christopher

The electronic table games provider has signed a deal with the slot machines and casinos influencer to create the Brian Christopher’s Pop’N Pays More game.

US.- Gaming Arts, a provider of electronic table games in the US, has announced a partnership with slot machines and casino influencer Brian Christopher to create the Brian Christopher’s Pop’N Pays More game. The game will debut at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in July. It will be featured on Gaming Arts’ new VertX Grand 49″ portrait cabinet.

Christopher hosts a slot channel on Facebook and YouTube with over 5.1m monthly unique viewers and more than 1.3m subscribers.

Gaming Arts COO, Jean Venneman, said: “Gaming Arts is delighted to partner with Brian Christopher Slots in the first- ever collaboration of this type. This game is as groundbreaking as it is fun, combining our proven successful brand with the one-of-a-kind influencer, Mr. Brian Christopher. We cannot wait to release it and have our customers’ players experience all of the amazing features and surprises it has to offer.

Christopher commented: “For years, my fans have been begging for a Brian Christopher-themed slot machine and I never imagined that day would actually come! We are confident in its success as our followers have watched our videos over 700 million times, and they travel long distances to join me at our many casino events across the country.

“Without them even realizing it, they have been letting us know what kinds of features they would like in the game. Pop’N Pays has been a favorite of ours so working with Gaming Arts is a natural fit, and one that I know our millions of viewers and fans will love!”

Gaming Arts partners with Jumbo Technology to launch Ocean Phoenix in North America

In March, Gaming Arts announced an exclusive partnership with the Taiwanese brand Jumbo Technology to bring the Ocean Phoenix table game to North American casino markets.

Ocean Phoenix is a seven and one-half foot long gaming console that features spaces for six players and has a 66-inch screen in the center of the gaming area. All players participate in the same game and, independently, try to capture the four beasts – the Mighty Phoenix, the Ancient Crocodile, the Flawless Octopus and the Elegant Mermaid.

