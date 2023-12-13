Gambling with Lives strategy director resigns

Will Prochaska has left the group to work as an independent advisor.

UK.- Gambling with Lives (GWL) has confirmed the departure of Will Prochaska from his role as strategy director. He is leaving the charity and reform group to work as an independent advisor on gambling harm initiatives. GWL noted that the move “reflects his continued commitment to tackling the harm caused by the gambling industry”.

Prochaska oversaw public affairs and media for the group, which represents families and loved ones affected by gambling-related suicides. GWL said he had managed to “change the narrative around gambling harms and reform of the UK gambling industry”. Initiatives during his stint at the organisation included the Big Step campaign, which put pressure on English football clubs to give up sponsorship deals with gambling operators.

Prochaska said: “It has been a privilege to work with such a passionate and dedicated team at Gambling with Lives. Together, we’ve made significant strides in raising awareness about gambling harm and reining in an out-of-control gambling industry. I look forward to continuing to support the charity’s work.”

Charles Ritchie, co-chair of Gambling with Lives, said, “While we’re sad to see Will go, we’re happy he’s staying in this field and continuing to advocate for gambling reform. Will has helped make Gambling with Lives what it is today; his impact has been immeasurable. We are incredibly grateful for the strategic vision, passion, and expertise he brought to his role. We wish him all the success in the future and look forward to continuing our collaboration.”