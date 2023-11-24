Gambling regulator associations announce cross-Atlantic partnership

The Gambling Regulators European Forum and North American Gaming Regulators Association aim to increase collaboration

Sweden.- The Gambling Regulators European Forum (GREF) and the North American Gaming Regulators Association (NAGRA) have entered into a partnership with the aim of increasing collaboration between European and North American gambling regulators. The two bodies together comprise around 100 gambling regulators.

NAGRA’s membership is made up of federal, state, local, tribal and provincial government regulatory agencies in North America. GREF comprises regulators from across Europe.

The partnership is intended to include the exchange of knowledge and information.

GREF and NAGRA’s interest groups will hold joint meetings and the organisations will host joint seminars for members focusing on emerging regulatory risks in the sector. They will also support each other’s annual conferences.

GREF chair Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, who is also chair of French regulator Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ), said the collaboration would help support gambling regulators.

She said: “With public opinion across the globe more and more concerned about the risks related to excessive gambling, and with the increase of gambling markets and innovations, exchange between regulators worldwide is crucial. Regulators of GREF and NAGRA face the same issues and I believe that this collaboration will improve the protection of our consumers.”

NAGRA president Ryan Winfield, of the Arizona Department of Gaming, said: “The power of partnership and collaboration between GREF and NAGRA is important in this ever-evolving industry. The changing landscape and the future of gaming makes it imperative that we reach out to other organisations in the industry in order to remain informed as we tirelessly serve our communities.

“This commitment to collaboration and communication will serve people across the globe.”