Gambling in the US: study finds young men more at risk for addiction

A survey from the Fairleigh Dickinson University has indicated that 10 per cent of young men show behavior that indicates a gambling problem.

US.- A new survey has found that young men in the US are more likely to display problem gambling behaviour. The study was published by Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.

The survey found that 10 per cent of young men in the US show behaviour that indicates a gambling problem, compared to 3 per cent of the general population. Survey participants were asked to answer nine questions from the Problem Gambling Survey Index, including about borrowing money to gamble and whether their gambling habits cause emotional or financial problems.

Dan Cassino, a professor of government and politics at Fairleigh Dickinson, and the executive director of the survey, said: “Gambling is generally marketed as entertainment, and for most gamblers, it’s just that. But there’s always some chance of gambling turning into problem behaviors, and online gambling is proving to be much more dangerous than other kinds.”

