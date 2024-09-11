Responsible Online Gaming Association to launch national college education campaign

ROGA has announced the development of a campaign with EPIC Global Solutions, Kindbridge Behavioral Health and the Responsible Gambling Council.

US.- The Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA) has announced the development of a national college responsible gaming education campaign with EPIC Global Solutions, Kindbridge Behavioral Health and the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC). ROGA is an independent trade association founded by large legal online gaming operators.

Launching in early 2025, the programme will use digital tools to provide responsible gaming and financial literacy education to students at campuses. It will aim to humanise and destigmatise the issue of problem gambling through the integration of lived experiences. A financial literacy education component will aim to equip all students with financial management skills related to budgeting, saving and the risks associated with debt.

ROGA executive director Dr. Jennifer Shatley said: “A main goal of ROGA is to promote responsible gaming education and awareness across various audiences, including the college-aged demographic. While there are already great programs focused on student-athletes, there are very few resources currently available to the broader university student population.

“To fill that gap, ROGA is proud to be collaborating with leading organizations that bring diverse expertise and experiences in creating responsible gaming and problem gambling awareness programs that resonate with college-aged audiences.”

Teresa Fiore, VP of partnerships at EPIC Global Solutions, added: “Having delivered in-person education to over 50,000 NCAA student-athletes and staff, EPIC Global Solutions is delighted to work with ROGA to extend this important message to all college students. By combining expert knowledge with personal stories of those who have experienced gambling related harm, this education is critical for young adults coming of age in a post-PASPA world.”

Daniel Umfleet, founder and CEO of Kindbridge Behavioral Health, commented: “At Kindbridge Behavioral Health, we understand the unique challenges that college students face in balancing entertainment options, such as gaming behaviors, with academic and personal responsibilities”.

Shelley White, CEO of Responsible Gambling Council, said: “For over 20 years RGC has worked with young adults, post-secondary institutions, and leaders to understand the unique needs of this priority population. All RGC prevention programs are evidence-based and customized to resonate with this hard-to-reach audience – through the message itself and how it’s communicated.”

In March, seven of the largest US mobile gaming companies launched the Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA). The members are bet365, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics Betting and Gaming, FanDuel, Hard Rock Digital, and Penn Entertainment. Bally’s Corporation joined the association in June.