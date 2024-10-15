Gambling in Denmark: regulator raises concerns over number of younger people seeking support

Spillemyndigheden says those aged between 18 and 25 are most likely to use its StopSpillet helpline.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has reported that young people aged 18 to 25 are most likely to use its StopSpillet gambling support service.

The regulator’s data shows that 37 per cent of enquiries since the service’s launch in 2019 came from this age group. Of even greater concern was that some 4 per cent of enquiries came from under 18s who cannot legally gamble.

StopSpillet received 3,200 enquiries up to the end of August. Players aged between 26 and 35 were the second highest age group, representing 29 per cent of enquiries. That compares to 14 per cent for those aged 36 to 45, 10 per cent for those aged 46 to 55 and 4 per cent for the 56 to 65 age range and just 2 per cent for over 66s.

Some 40 per cent of calls were related to online betting, 37 per cent involved mainly online casino and 3 per cent online poker. Just 8 per cent of callers cited retail betting, and only 2 per cent each mentioned land-based casino and slot machines. Esports betting accounted for 4 per cent of calls and physical lottery and poker 1 per cent each.

As for the national self-exclusion system, Rofus, Spillemyndigheden said that over 51,000 people who had signed up were aged under 30. Online gambling was the main cause for registrations.

The regulator said: “Figures from StopSpillet and Rofus show a clear trend: young people in particular are making use of the services.”

Danish gambling revenue

Spillemyndigheden reported that there was a rise in Danish gambling revenue in all four gambling segments in June. Betting revenue rose by 75 per cent, driven by Euro 2024, but online and land-based casinos also saw revenue rise.

Total GGR came in at DKK 703m (€94.2m), up 37 per cent year-on-year. Online casino led the way with DKK 303m, but revenue was mainly boosted by the increase in sports betting, although the repayment proportion for bets was lower compared to June 2023.