Danish gambling revenue up across all sectors 

The national regulator has reported increases in revenue in online casino, land-based casino, gaming machines and betting.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has reported that there was a rise in revenue in all four gambling segments in June. Betting revenue rose by 75 per cent, driven by Euro 2024, but online and land-based casinos also saw revenue rise.

Total GGR came in at DKK 703m (€94.2m), up 37 per cent year-on-year. Online casino led the way with DKK 303m, but revenue was mainly boosted by the increase in sports betting, although the repayment proportion for bets was lower compared to June 2023.

Betting GGR rose by 75.71 per cent to DKK 271m, with mobile representing 72.98 per cent of the total. Meanwhile, gaming machines generated DKK 97m, up by 6.61 per cent and land-based casino GGR was up 7.1 per cent at DKK 32m.

Spillemyndigheden said that as of the end of June, the ROFUS self-exclusion service had 50,403 registered users: 33,511 permanent and 16,892 temporary.

Last month, Spillemyndigheden opened a consultation on its proposed supplier licence certification process. Shareholders including betting and igaming providers can submit responses until August 19 via a form on the regulator’s website.

The proposal is to introduce Danish gaming supplier licence certification from January 2025 in a move that follows that of neighbouring Sweden. Spillemyndigheden says that the system would improve market security and player protection standards by providing a clearer understanding of requirements. A new list of rules divides the responsibility between licence holders and game suppliers by requiring suppliers to hold a licence of their own and to file reports with the regulator.