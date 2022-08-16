Gambling Commission grants British licence for Spinomenal

The online gaming content supplier Spinomenal has been licensed to offer services to gambling operators in the British market.

UK.- Britain’s Gambling Commission has granted two B2B licences to the Israeli online gaming content supplier Spinomenal. The licences have been awarded to two companies: Panda Bluemoon and SubTech, allowing them to offer services to gambling operators in the British online gaming market.

Panda Bluemoon and SubTech will both trade under the Spinomenal brand. The British licence approval is the fifth for the company following licences in Malta, the Netherlands, Romania and Sweden. The company will launch its Retro Gaming Studio products in the market.

Spinomenal was founded in 2014. It develops games in-house and also offers access to third-party products via its Spinomenal Aggregation Platform.

Spinomenal head of partnerships Olga Sirokha said: “Securing our UK gaming licence is a huge moment as it allows us to share our outstanding slots library with partners working in this prestigious market.

“Our Retro Gaming project is gaining momentum all the time and we expect this to accelerate now we’re able to target UK-licensed operators with its range of classic entertainment products.”

Gambling Commission fines Smarkets for AML breaches

Last week, the Gambling Commission issued a formal warning and £630,000 penalty to online betting operator Smarkets for a series of AML failings. The regulator said the operator had failed to conduct adequate checks on players’ sources of funds and had failed to identify or interact with at-risk customers.

The operator, which is based in Malta and runs the SBK sportsbook, found that a customer had been able to deposit £395,000 over four months without appropriate checks on their source of funds. Another customer was able to transfer “significant levels of funds” between accounts without the matter being investigated.

Smarkets will now be audited to check the implementation of its anti-money laundering and social responsibility policies and procedures.

Earlier this month, the Gambling Commission issued LeoVegas with a warning and a £1.2m penalty for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failings. The regulator found that the Swedish operator had “not sufficiently taken into account the Commission’s 2019 guidance on customer interaction” and had not enforced its policy of interacting with customers who displayed signs of gambling harm.