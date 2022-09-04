Gambling Commission delays ban on marketing to at-risk players

The British regulator has updated the requirements specified in its Social Responsibility Code Provision.

UK.- The Gambling Commission has announced that it has updated its remote customer interaction requirements in its Social Responsibility Code Provision. The changes aim to “ensure that remote operators do more to identify customers at risk of harm”.

The British regulator had announced its new intervention requirements in April, with the new rules due to come into effect on September 12. However, it’s now announced that the implementation of some of the changes will be delayed.

Under the new rules, operators must monitor specified indicators to help identify gambling harms. They must interact with consumers at least at the “level of problem gambling for their relevant activity”. They must evaluate their interactions and keep records of them as evidence to submit to the Gambling Commission when requested.

However, the regulator has taken a decision to delay a ban on marketing to customers that show strong indicators of harm and on allowing them to take up new bonus offers. It will also delay the implementation of a requirement for operators to “take timely action where indicators of vulnerability are identified.”

The regulator has taken the decision to delay those elements of the update to the Social Responsibility Code pending a six-week consultation to begin late this month. It will then aim to publish final new social responsibility guidance in December 2022 – with the changes to be implemented by February 2023.

The Gambling Commission said: “The guidance is a living document which is intended to be amended over time. As part of the consultation, we will be particularly interested to hear about good practice in implementing the requirements, based on the lessons learned by operators during the period between April and September and to hear about any implications arising out of recent research, evidence and casework.

“Subject to consultation, the Commission’s provisional intention is to publish the guidance on the requirements in December 2022, with it taking effect approximately 2 months after publication. In the circumstances, we consider this will allow the industry a reasonable period to consider the guidance before it takes effect.

“It is the Commission’s intention, subject to consultation, to bring the remaining requirements of SR Code 3.4.3 and the associated guidance into effect on 12 February 2023.”

