GambleAware to launch campaign with LadBible

The responsible gambling charity will aim to raise awareness among the outlet’s young audience.

UK.- The British responsible gambling charity GambleAware will run a campaign with LadBible Group to raise awareness of gambling harm. The campaign will include a special episode of The Gap to feature former professional footballer Paul Merson and social media celebrity Jack McDermott AKA PieFace.

The video conversation usually puts together two people from different generations or backgrounds to discuss a coming problem, such as war, mental health or addiction. The duo chosen for the special episode have both spoken before about their personal histories of gambling addiction.

Other content in the campaign will include articles on people who have experienced or been impacted by problem gambling. It will run on LadBible, SportBible, OddsBible and Tyla until June 11.

Josh Akers, head of sport and gaming entertainment at LadBible Group, said: “Our research uncovered that only 1 per cent of our audience think they have experienced problems with gambling; however, 44 per cent of the same audience said they know at least one person who has experienced gambling harm. That is a huge gap when it comes to understanding and acceptance.

“This is what we are looking to tackle with our partnership with GambleAware. We have a deep understanding of how to engage with this younger audience and are creating content to get their attention but to also more importantly get them reflecting on the behaviours associated with a gambling problem, and where to seek help.”

Earlier this week, GambleAware announced that it has extended its funding for TalkBanStop. The initiative, which is jointly run by GamCare, Gamban and Gamstop, has been granted funding for another three years.

TalkBanStop was launched in 2020 to provide free tools and support for people struggling with gambling harms. It combines access to GamCare’s personal advisers, access to Gamban’s blocking software via the National Gambling Helpline and the Gamstop self-exclusion scheme.