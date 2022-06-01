GambleAware launches Lived Experience Council

The industry-backed charity has announced a call for applicants for the scheme that aims to use ambassadors with lived experience.

UK.- The industry-funded charity and treatment service GambleAware has launched a call for applicants to join its new Lived Experience Council. The scheme aims to help tackle gambling harm by appointing ambassadors with real lived experience.

The council will comprise members who have experienced the impact of gambling harm either directly or indirectly through family or friends. The members will use their personal insight to advise GambleAware and its board of trustees on everyday operations.

GambleAware CEO Zoë Osmond said: “We are committed to meaningful and inclusive involvement of those with lived experience of gambling harms to ensure their voice is amplified across all areas of our work.”

She added: “The new Council and community members will bring their unique insight, expertise, and knowledge to GambleAware and help us in creating a society free from gambling harms.”

Other GambleAware groups include the ALERTS group, which runs parallel to the National Clinician’s Network Forum under the National Gambling Treatment Service. Its members have received treatment for gambling harm.

GambleAware has been a very vocal proponent of calls for a mandatory levy on gaming operators to fund gambling harm treatment and prevention. The NHS cut its ties with the charity because of a perceived lack of independence due to the fact that GambleAware currently depends on voluntary donations.

However, the Betting and Gaming Council has lobbied hard against such a levy, and according to The Sunday Times, the measure will be left out of the UK government’s gambling white paper.

GambleAware received £34.7m in voluntary donations from the gaming industry for the 12 months ending March 31. The leading “Big Four” operators were responsible for donating 89 per cent (£30.9 million) of the total amount. This is reflective of their previous commitment to raise the percentage of GGY they donate in increments from 0.1 per cent to 1 per cent by 2023/2024.