FuboTV to integrate games into live sporting events

The streaming platform, which owns the Fubo sportsbook brand, will launch pick’em games, where players will be able to predict the results of live events.

US.- The streaming platform FuboTV, which owns the Fubo sportsbook brand, will launch pick’em games, becoming the first company to launch the free-to-play sports contests directly integrated into the live TV streaming experience.

Starting on June 19, players will be able to predict the results of select live sporting events directly from FuboTV’s live TV streaming platform’s home screen. It will offer different types of contests and will later introduce prizes. In select markets, Pick’em players will have access to the Fubo Sportsbook by scanning a QR code to place real-money wagers.

Mike Berkley, chief product officer of FuboTV, said: “With this weekend’s launch, FuboTV will become the first live TV streaming platform to offer pick’em games integrated into the video experience with a direct gateway to an owned-and-operated sportsbook.

“We believe interactivity is a key product differentiator for Fubo and, with these immersive experiences built into our live streaming product, we can offer the most personalized – and customizable – sports and entertainment television experience.”

Scott Butera, president of Fubo Gaming, added: “While other media companies are entering into external partnerships with betting companies, FuboTV and Fubo Sportsbook have combined both into one ecosystem. The launch of pick’ems will further demonstrate FuboTV’s unique product integration and commitment to offering fans real-time immersive experiences across multiple touchpoints.”

David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, FuboTV, commented: “Our mission is to transform the TV experience through interactive engagement, including free gaming and real-money wagering, into streaming video.

“This industry-first integration has been popular with consumers, and, as we reported on our recent first quarter 2022 earnings call, we’re already seeing encouraging early signs of the flywheel effect between FuboTV and Fubo Sportsbook.”

Recently, FuboTV announced three new executive appointments. Ben Grad becomes senior vice president and head of strategic partnerships and operations, Todd Mathers replaces Grad as senior vice president for content strategy and acquisition, and Andrew Steinberg joins the company as vice president for business development.

It also appointed Henry Ahn to the role of chief business officer. Ahn has been a member of the FuboTV board since July 2020.

Fubo Gaming gains mobile sports betting access in three more US states

In February, Fubo Gaming announced that it has secured market access agreements for Fubo Sportsbook in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Missouri through a deal with Caesars Entertainment.

In March, Fubo Gaming signed market access deals with Caesars Entertainment in New Jersey and Indiana. Additional market access deals include Arizona, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Fubo Gaming launched Fubo Sportsbook in the fourth quarter 2021 and is live in Iowa and Arizona.