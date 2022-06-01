FuboTV announces three executive appointments

The streaming platform has named two new senior vice presidents and a vice president for business development.

US.- Streaming platform FuboTV, which owns the Fubo sportsbook brand, has announced three new executive appointments. Ben Grad becomes senior vice president and head of strategic partnerships and operations, Todd Mathers replaces Grad as senior vice president for content strategy and acquisition, and Andrew Steinberg joins the company as vice president for business development.

Ben Grad, who joined the firm in 2017, will take on the newly created role of senior vice president and head of strategic partnerships and operations. He will be responsible for developing and leading external partnerships and internal cross-functional initiatives for the business, covering both the streaming and online wagering segments. He will report to FuboTV co-founder and chief executive David Gandler.

Grad was previously senior vice president of content strategy and acquisition. Before joining the firm, he worked in strategy and partnership roles with Verizon, Fuse, Time Warner, and Universal Music Group.

Co-founder and chief executive David Gandler said: “Ben’s understanding of FuboTV’s business, combined with his expertise and track record as a media executive, will be invaluable as we transition from a start-up to a growth-oriented media and technology company.”

Todd Mathers replaces Grad as senior vice president for content strategy and acquisition, reporting directly to Henry Ahn, chief business officer. He will be tasked with expanding FuboTV’s range of sports, news and entertainment programming.

Previously, Mathers worked at Verizon/FIOS as head of content strategy and business development. He also served at AT&T and DIRECTV, where he was senior vice president of programming and content.

FuboTV has also appointed Andrew Steinberg as vice president for business development. He will manage and grow distribution networks and create new business opportunities. He will also report to chief business officer Henry Ahn.

Before working at Fubo TV, Steinberg served as director of business development and partnerships for Goldin. He has also worked at Discovery Inc, Scripps Networks Interactive, Paramount Pictures, TEGNA and Premion in senior business development and strategy roles.

Ahn commented: “Todd and Andrew have demonstrably helped expand and diversify the revenue streams of some of the world’s most renowned media businesses. We are excited to tap into their expertise to grow our sports entertainment content experience across multiple platforms, while managing costs for consumers and providing value for our shareholders.”

In March, FuboTV appointed Henry Ahn to the role of chief business officer. Ahn has been a member of the FuboTV board since July 2020. He guides FuboTV’s content strategy and licensing and its business development. Ahn is based in New York City and reports directly to David Gandler, co-founder and CEO.

