Fubo Gaming launches sportsbook in New Jersey

Fubo Gaming launches in the state just in time for the upcoming NFL season.

The subsidiary of Fubo TV has completed the soft play phase of the regulatory process established by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

US.- Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of Fubo TV, has launched its sportsbook in New Jersey after completing the soft play phase of a regulatory process established by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. The launch comes in time for the NFL season, which starts today (September 8).

Fubo Gaming president Scott Butera said: “Launching Fubo Sportsbook in New Jersey is an important early step in the development of our integrated platform, which includes a recently improved user experience and enhanced product capabilities.

“As one of the largest and most established sports betting markets in the US, New Jersey will allow Fubo to analyze and efficiently develop the most engaging product features that are focused on driving streaming customers into wagering.

“New Jersey is known for having deeply passionate sports fans, who, we believe, will enjoy our one-of-a-kind immersive sports wagering and viewing experience in time for football season.”

FuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler added: “An integrated wagering platform, offering both live video and a sportsbook, is, we believe, the best gaming experience for consumers.

“Today’s launch marks an important milestone for Fubo Sportsbook. Our book is now available in three states, including one of the top wagering markets in the country, just 10 months after launching our first. We remain committed to interactive wagering and continue to explore potential partnership opportunities for Fubo Sportsbook.”

New York Jets vice president, business development & ventures Jeff Fernandez commented: “We are thrilled to fully activate our partnership with Fubo, providing Jets fans access to the Fubo sports betting experience on the app and in the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge as we kick off the 2022 Jets season.

“With the official launch of Fubo Sportsbook in New Jersey, the Fubo Lounge and Fubo’s wagering app will provide an opportunity for our fans to responsibly gamble on sporting events from one of the best experiential settings in the NFL.”

Fubo Gaming has announced its support for the American Gaming Association (AGA) Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM) this September. The goal of the initiative is to educate consumers on responsible sports betting, increase awareness of problem gambling, promote gaming literacy and elevate employee training.

Fubo Gaming is incorporating responsible gaming messages inspired by AGA’s “Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly” campaign across its social media channels and external-facing marketing assets. The company has also launched an internal campaign.

SportsGrid launches on FuboTV in the US and Canada

The sports wagering streaming network SportsGrid has launched on the streaming platform FuboTV in the US and Canada. SportsGrid is a live 24-hour sports wagering platform providing 18 hours of programming hosted by sports and betting experts and guests.

The network offers real-time sports news, data, analytics, and statistics broadcasted from production facilities in New York City and from the SG Studios & Production Hub in Holmdel, New Jersey. SportsGrid’s reporting and analytic platform includes daily odds, lines, matchups, reports, statistics, and news, across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, golf, tennis, and soccer.