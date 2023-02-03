French regulator reports record betting on 2022 World Cup

The ANJ has reported that close to €600m was wagered on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

France.- The French gambling regulator l’Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) has reported record betting and operator revenue from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not counting bets placed with FDJ, €597m was wagered in France, an increase of 56 per cent from the 2018 World Cup and 37 per cent from Euro 2020. Gross gaming revenue came to €70m.

The Qatar World Cup, in which France was beaten by Argentina in an extraordinary final, attracted 54 million bets, more than doubling the number placed in 2018. Some €51m was bet on the final – a record for a single game and easily beating the €38m bet on the France-Croatia final in 2018.

Meanwhile, 177,000 new players created an account, which was actually fewer than in 2018. Many more women participated in comparison with other events. FDJ’s retail and online handle could total €900m.

French gambling advertising remains in the spotlight

The ANJ said gambling advertising had been less intense during the competition following its warnings after Euro 2020. It also launched prevention campaigns before and during the event.

The ANJ said: “As expected, the Football World Cup was a highlight in the 2022 sports betting calendar, with online stakes breaking records. The economic result confirms the popularity of sports betting, which is, for many gamblers, an inseparable practice from football.

“As far as advertising is concerned, the content became more normal, and the commitments made by the operators to reduce advertising pressure have generally been respected. Nevertheless, the massive recourse to sponsorship and influence are points of vigilance for the regulator and answers will have to be provided in the near future.”

It raised concerns over betting being promoted on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, noting that “around 100 influencers were mobilised to promote sports betting” among young audiences. It said it would review its rules on social media and influencer channels.

ANJ President Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin said: “The regulatory mechanism set up by the ANJ in the run-up to the World Cup made it possible, with the tools at its disposal, to contain advertising pressure, and the operators generally played ball.

“Nevertheless, this pressure remains strong and concerns the regulator in a context where the latest studies show an increase in excessive gambling. The ANJ is therefore considering additional measures that it will propose to the public authorities in the coming months to strengthen the supervision of gambling advertising.”

