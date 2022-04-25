French gaming revenue up 7% in 2021

However, French gaming revenue was still below pre-pandemic levels

France.- The national gambling regulator L’Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) has reported that gross gambling revenue in France totalled €10.70bn in 2021. That’s a rise of 7 per cent year-on-year, but despite the recovery this figure remains below pre-pandemic levels. GGR in 2019 was €11.10bn.

The two big French gaming monopolies, the lottery operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ) and horse racing monopoly Pari Mutual Urbain (PMU), along with French land-based casinos were together responsible for €8.60bn, up 3.6 per cent year-on-year. Land-based casinos accounted for just €1.08bn of that as casinos were closed until October 30.

FDJ saw a 16 per cent rise in revenue to a record €6bn. PMU generated €1.5bn. Online gaming generated the remaining €2.10bn, a rise of 29.4 per cent. Sports betting generated €1.35bn of that (an increase of 44.1 per cent), poker €429m and horse race betting €375m.

For the first time, the ANJ included economic data for all markets, players and segments in its annual report. The number of active player accounts reached a record high of 5.4 million, rising by 11.1 per cent year-on-year. Some 3.8 million unique players were registered on online betting platforms, with an average 1.44 accounts each.

Meanwhile, the ANJ reported that a study by market research agency Harris Interactive had found that 48 per cent of French adults gamble, with 93 per cent of the 2,500 respondents playing scratch and draw lottery games.

Marketing spend in 2021 was directed mainly at digital, with 37 per cent of operators advertising online. Just under a third of operators used television and 11 per cent used billboards. The FDJ’s marketing spend rose by 25.7 per cent to €414.7m.

The ANJ has warned that operators need to do more to reduce the “intensity” of their marketing.

FDJ reports 14% jump in revenue in Q1

Earlier this week, the FDJ reported revenue of €613m for its first quarter. That’s an increase of 14 per cent year-on-year. Stakes rose 10.2 per cent year-on-year to €5.06bn.

Its revenue from lottery operations, its biggest earner, rose 14 per cent, reaching €466.7m in the quarter. Total lottery stakes were up 15.2 per cent year-on-year at €3.99bn. Draw game stakes rose 9.5 per cent to €1.47bn, thanks to the Amigo draw.