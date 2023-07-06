Freddie Fox is fattening up a farmyard feast in Play’n GO’s Fox Mayhem

This innovative new slot game from Play’n GO will take players on an adrenaline-fuelled adventure.

Press release.- Play’n GO presented its new prized slot at the farmer’s market in their chaotic animal-themed title, Fox Mayhem.

Who said the countryside was a relaxing place to live? Players will find that there is plenty going on at the quaint, rural farm, and where there’s activity like this, there is also opportunity. This innovative new slot game from Play’n GO will take players on an adrenaline-fuelled adventure with Freddie Fox as he plots to nab the farmer’s best pig before he makes it to the county fair. But Freddie will need help to fatten him up first.

In the base game, players will aim to create winning combinations on the 5×3 reels. During this time, they’ll also get the chance to unlock a number of exciting bonus features to help maximise wins across the game’s 20 paylines.

By landing 3 Scatter symbols, players will be awarded 10 Free Spins and a random multiplier or x2, x5, x10, or x20 for the upcoming Free Spins round. Any wins achieved during this round, including any Prize Collections that are earned, will be multiplied, increasing the chances for players to land some tasty wins.

The Prize Collection feature is triggered if 3 or more food symbols land. This starts a bonus lock and spin-style game. Players will have three lives and lose a life when no symbols land on the reels during the round. Should all three lives be lost, the round is over, and any wins will be claimed.

Each time a symbol lands during this round, however, the value assigned to that symbol will be added to the pot, and all lives will be replenished. The symbols will stick in place, reducing the number of slots available on the reels for more symbols to land.

Play’n GO strives to create innovative and enjoyable new games with a focus on eye-catching and engaging themes to keep players coming back for more. Play’n GO is continuously building up an already-teeming catalogue of titles, whether it’s new additions to popular franchises such as Gerard’s Gambit in the Wilde Collection, or exciting new IPs like Fox Mayhem itself. This has helped to keep the company at the forefront of the world of online slots and will help them to stay there for years to come.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “Here at Play’n GO, we are deeply passionate about crafting engaging narratives in a variety of themes. Creating games that immerse players in different worlds, settings, and narratives is an exciting challenge for our team, and with Fox Mayhem, we’ve delved into the vibrant aesthetics of the countryside. This is a setting that holds as much charm and adventure as any distant planet or ancient tomb, however.

“With Fox Mayhem, we’ve tried to capture the true essence of rural mayhem and mischief. The suspense of the Prize Collection round, along with the potential for big wins during the Free Spins, keeps the game’s pace lively and engaging, truly capturing the spirit of Freddie’s cunning culinary quest.”