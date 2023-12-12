Fontainebleau Las Vegas to open tomorrow

Nine initial retail partners have been named.

US.- Fontainebleau Las Vegas is to open tomorrow (December 13). Fontainebleau Development received approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission last month.

The venue has named nine initial retail partners including Chrome Hearts, Missoni, and Giuseppe Zanotti. Chrome Hearts, Cocoa Dolce, Morris & Co and FB Express. Additional stores will open in 2024.

Fontainebleau Development vice president of corporate retail Brooke Soffer said: “Our approach to retail is centered around ‘unexpected gems’ – curating luxury brands and products that are not commonly found on the Strip. Just as we have done for decades, we have sought out brand partners beyond the traditional, emphasizing uniqueness and the ability to develop a connection with our guests. This way, every interaction between guests and our retail partners becomes part of their Fontainebleau Las Vegas memories. They’re able to look at every piece as a beloved keepsake from their time with us.”

The 67-storey venue has 3,644 rooms and suites, 150,000-square-feet of gaming space, a 14,000-square-foot fitness centre and a 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa designed by Milan-based Lissoni & Partners. Additional resort amenities include a 96,500-square-foot luxury retail district, a six-acre pool district, 550,000-square-feet of customisable and indoor-outdoor meeting space.

