Fontainebleau Las Vegas celebrates first anniversary

US.- Fontainebleau Las Vegas has celebrated its first anniversary. The 67-storey resort opened on December 13, 2023. The venue has 3,644 rooms and suites, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a fitness centre and Lapis Spa. The resort hosts 36 restaurants and bars.

Fontainebleau development chairman and chief executive officer Jeffrey Soffer said: “From the beginning, our goal was to bring something truly transformative to Las Vegas and the global hospitality industry. We are deeply grateful and humbled by the warm reception that Fontainebleau Las Vegas has received from our guests and the community. This anniversary is made possible by every member of the Fontainebleau family, as well as the incredible partners that have been with us throughout this journey.”

Fontainebleau Las Vegas president Maurice Wooden added: “Every success and milestone achieved this first year is credited to the dedication and passion of our members, who create extraordinary experiences for our guests every day. Their hard work and commitment have been at the heart of everything we have achieved, and we are looking forward to even greater success in the years to come.”

In March, the resort opened a new area, the Oasis Pool Deck.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.28m in October

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.28m in revenue in October, down 2.19 per cent from October 2023. The state collected $79.6m in fees based upon taxable revenue, a 4.24 per cent decrease.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $692m, down 3.12 per cent year-over-year. Clark County, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.11bn, down 2.15 per cent. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, reported $91.2m, down 4.87 per cent. Elko County posted $31.7m, down 6.4 per cent.