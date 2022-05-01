Flutter brings in board changes

Holly Keller Koeppel, Carolan Lennon and David Lazzarato have joined Flutter’s board.

Ireland.- Flutter Entertainment has made three changes to its board. Holly Keller Koeppel, David Lazzarato and Carolan Lennon have taken up roles following the company’s AGM.

Keller Koeppel has replaced Michael Cawley as chair of the audit committee, while Lazzarato has replaced Zillah Byng-Thorne as chair of the risk and sustainability committee. Byng-Thorne, chief executive of the media group Future Publishing, will remain as a non-executive Director. Those two changes are effective as of April 28.

Lennon, who is non-executive director and senior independent director at AIB Group and recently left his role as CEO of Irish telecoms provider eir, has started a new role as country leader of Salesforce Ireland. She will become a non-executive director Flutter from July 1. He was previously chief commercial officer at eir and before that consumer director and marketing director at Vodafone Ireland.

Flutter Group chair Gary McGann said: “Following an extensive search as part of our on-going Board renewal process, I am delighted to welcome Carolan as a Non-Executive Director.

“Carolan has significant experience of regulated consumer facing digital businesses. Carolan’s appointment is in line with our Board renewal programme having regard to the scale, geographic breadth and growth of the business. We look forward to Carolan joining the Flutter Board and contributing to the company’s future.”

Earlier this month, Flutter announced it planned to expand its Betfair development centre in Romania. It’s told Romanian media that it plans to recruit 500 new software developers and IT engineers for its Betfair Cluj Napoca tech hub. It will expand the current staff of 1,000 to 1,500 by the end of 2023 trading.

Betfair opened its hub in Cluj Napoca, in northwestern Romania’s Transylvania region, in 2015 before its £4bn merger with Paddy Power. It serves as Flutter’s main hub for software programming, data security and management, IT infrastructure and technical assistance for all of its brands and in all of its territories.

In March, Flutter named Kate Delahunty as its new group corporate communications director. She will be responsible for overseeing all corporate, financial, digital and sustainability communications.

With two decades of experience in comms, Delahunty was previously responsible for strategic communications at Lloyd’s Register, the professional services advisor for the maritime industry. Before that, she worked as a senior consultant at Vodafone and as SVP corporate communications at the logistics company DP World.