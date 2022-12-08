Florida Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to launch poker tournament

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will launch the Lucky Hearts Poker Open tournament.

US.- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has announced the Lucky Hearts Poker Open (LHPO) tournament. The 2023 LHPO will have 43 events and more than $5m in guarantees.

The event will start on January 12 with a $600 Deep Stack No Limit Hold’em opener featuring a $1m guaranteed prize pool. It will close with the $3,500 LHPO Championship, which starts on January 20, with a $2m guarantee. The final table for the championship will take place on January 24.

On December 4, GGPoker started the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Winter Online Circuit, which finishes on January 9. There will be 18 headline ring events and hundreds of side events and satellite tournaments. Each competition will award the winning player a WSOP gold ring and cash from a $150m prize pool.

WSOP Winter Circuit ring event winners will be invited to Las Vegas for the 2023 WSOP Million Dollar Freeroll. The winner of the $1,700 Main Event on January 9 will be invited to join previous main event winners and GGPoker’s Team Champions.