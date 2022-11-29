GGPoker announces WSOP Winter Online Circuit

The poker competition will be held from December 4 to January 9.

US.- GGPoker will run the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Winter Online Circuit from December 4 through January 9. There will be 18 headline ring events and hundreds of side events and satellite tournaments. Each competition will award the winning player a WSOP gold ring and cash from a $150m prize pool.

WSOP Winter Circuit ring event winners will be invited to Las Vegas for the 2023 WSOP Million Dollar Freeroll. The winner of the $1,700 Main Event on January 9 will be invited to join previous main event winners and GGPoker’s Team Champions.

GGPoker global ambassador Daniel Negreanu said: “As always, just as winter starts cooling things down, GGPoker heats the poker world back up again with the blazing excitement of the WSOP Winter Circuit. There’s more to be won than ever before, along with WSOP gold and tournament glory – it’s time to take a seat and claim your ring.”