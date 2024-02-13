Florida problem gambling hotline predicts increase in calls

The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling said it anticipated an increase in calls due to a rise in sports betting.

US.- The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling has anticipated an increase in calls to its helpline due to a rise in sports betting. It predicts it will take close to 40,000 calls in the current fiscal year, up from 26,000 calls last year.

Executive director Jennifer Kruse told local news that the group is doing its best to meet the needs of its callers. She said: “I don’t to date know of an issue where we have not responded to somebody in need of help. I can’t tell you that that’s always going to be the case. You know, we’re just now starting the tip of the iceberg in terms of those volume increases.”

Sports betting became legal in Florida in December. The Seminole Tribe of Florida launched retail sports betting, craps, and roulette at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood.