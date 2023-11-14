FinteqHub adds more than 10 new providers

FinteqHub has announced its collaboration with new providers, with more options available to the users.

Press release.- FinteqHub, a reliable PCI DSS-certified payment gateway solution provider, announces its collaboration with more than 10 new providers, enhancing the capabilities and options available to the users.

FinteqHub provides a comprehensive experience for business, constantly expanding its capabilities and enriching its partner portfolio. The recent platform enhancements covered integration with such payment solution providers as Mandato, ISXPay, Noda, Inpay, payabl., and Viva Wallet. By actively incorporating new partners, FinteqHub ensures the best user experience, catering to particular countries and regions such as Germany, Turkey, India, Europe, and beyond.

The latest platform improvements also addressed a wide range of updates for some existing providers, encompassing tasks like double-checking country/currency details and adding support for adjustment operations. Additionally, certain back-office features were introduced to elevate client service capabilities and comfort.

FinteqHub also implemented a dedicated payment integration service called Walle. Its primary focus is expediting the integration of wallets within FinteqHub, ensuring a seamless and efficient process. Additionally, Walle is committed to delivering payment methods independently from other business functionality, streamlining operations. Furthermore, it aims to enhance the overall code quality, contributing to a robust and efficient technological foundation.

Vadim Drozd, CEO at FinteqHub, commented: “FinteqHub empowers businesses to streamline financial transactions and gain comprehensive insights into cash flows. Our seamless integration with globally recognised payment methods guarantees a smooth payment experience for businesses with a global clientele, encompassing card payments, e-wallets, open banking, and vouchers across diverse regions, from European countries to Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, and India.”

Participation in SiGMA Europe 2023 on November 14–16 presents an excellent opportunity to showcase FinteqHub as a payment solution designed to meet the needs of the iGaming sector and beyond. At stand 2129, alongside its trusted partner SOFTSWISS, the FinteqHub team will be on hand for any questions, providing in-depth insights into their comprehensive payment solution.

