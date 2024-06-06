Fincore names Dominic Le Garsmeur as chief product officer

Le Garsmeur began his career at PartyGaming.

UK.- London-based online betting, casino and lottery software provider Fincore has named Dominic Le Garsmeur as its new chief product officer. He will be responsible for the company’s product strategy and new developments, working closely with CEO Mateja Popovic and the rest of the leadership team.

Le Garsmeur will also oversee the roll out of TRI Software, a modular solution that aims to allow sports betting, iGaming and lottery operators to own their platforms and tech stacks.

He joins Fincore from OpenBet, where he was VP of casino, leading product management teams and overseeing player account and gaming aggregation platforms. Before that, Le Garsmeur worked at PartyGaming, where he formed its first internal game studio teams, and served as product director at Nektan.

Le Garsmeur said: “I was immediately impressed with the production and engineering teams that were already in place at Fincore and I quickly realised that this was too good an opportunity to miss. It’s important to me that I learn as much as possible and listen to feedback from the people that have helped to make this business the success story it is, and I’m excited to bring my experience to the business and help drive it forward.”

Popovic said: “Over the last twenty years, we have built a formidable team that produces industry-leading, customisable software solutions tailored to our customers’ exact needs. Dominic’s wealth of experience will be a huge benefit to our team. I’m absolutely delighted he has agreed to join us and evolve our product strategy to the next level.”

