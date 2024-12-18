MightyTips strengthens partnership with 1xBet

MightyTips will continue to promote 1xBet to its readers by carrying out a fresh review of its sportsbook and pushing the bonuses it offers.

Press release.- MightyTips, the website that provides daily sports predictions, bookmaker rankings and top betting sites with bonuses for players across Europe, has extended its partnership with leading sportsbook, 1xBet.

Additional promotional activities include sitting down with 1xBet chief gaming officer Valerii Kharitonov for an interview as part of the MightyQs series, which sees some of the biggest names from the igaming market provide insight into their sports-related partnerships.

The MightyQs interview covers a range of topics but focuses on 1xBet’s agreement with FC Barcelona as the iconic football club’s Global Partner and Official Betting Partner. The agreement was first signed in 2019 and has recently been extended to 2029.

Here are some highlights from the interview:

“We approached negotiations on the basis that we want to continue working with Barcelona for the long haul. Our view was that if we acted in good faith, we were confident a positive deal for all parties was achievable – and we are delighted to say this was indeed the case.”

“The 1xBet team are crazy about sports so the club needed no introduction – their reputation precedes them. Nothing gives you a better indication of the size and scale of Barcelona than when you attend their home game and witness the atmosphere with your own eyes. There is not much else in football that compares to nearly 100,000 passionate Barça fans who at times rock the foundation of the stadium while supporting their club.”

“Barcelona’s marketing and partnership team are talented professionals who we rely on to help us create and deliver unique, creative content for our campaigns. This and the fact they are a pleasure to work with, makes the relationship all the more mutually beneficial.”

Eugene Ravdin, MightyTips Head of Communications and Marketing, said: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with 1xBet, which has become one of the top betting brands in the world, helped, of course, by partnerships such as the one it has with FC Barcelona.

“To be able to get the inside line on this partnership and to learn more about how the relationship between 1xBet and FC Barcelona works is fascinating and is just another example of how MightyTips brings even more value to its readers.”