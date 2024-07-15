FeedConstruct extends partnership with ECL Beachtour for exclusive streaming and data collection rights

The exclusive rights will enable FeedConstruct to deliver high-quality streaming and precise data, offering in-depth insights into the matches.

Press release.- FeedConstruct has announced the prolongation of its partnership with ECL Beachtour, securing exclusive international streaming and data collection rights for the prestigious beach volleyball tournament series.

Under this renewed partnership, FeedConstruct will provide comprehensive coverage of all five events held in Zurich, St. Gallen, Basel, Luzern, and Bern, ensuring that fans do not miss any of the thrilling matches. The exclusive rights will enable FeedConstruct to deliver high-quality streaming and precise data, offering in-depth insights into the matches.

The Swiss ECL Beachtour, established in 1996, is renowned as the highest national tournament series in beach volleyball in Switzerland and is considered one of the best beach volleyball tournament series worldwide. ECL Beachtour is especially popular among spectators, with an average attendance of 5,000 people per tournament.

FeedConstruct’s partnership extension with the Swiss ECL Beachtour highlights the company’s dedication to providing fans with exceptional access to premier beach volleyball content. This collaboration is set to bring the excitement and energy of beach volleyball, solidifying FeedConstruct’s position as a top sports streaming and data provider.