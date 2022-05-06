FBMDS raises bet limits to a new level with a new video bingo pack

This new video bingo pack contains four products – Plus 3™, Multi Mega™, Multi Champion™, and Multi Plus™ – and changes the players’ experience by bringing new possibilities, new emotions, and memorable prizes!

Press release.- The FBMDS portfolio keeps growing as the brand launches its fresh Bonus VIP collection.

After reading the market numbers and the feedback that players provided to its network of clients, FBMDS decided to produce a new line of video bingos that bring more excitement to the gaming sessions.

Besides the rewarding Free Plays Bonuses, these four online casino games raise the bet limits to a new level, allowing players to aspire to even more memorable wins.

The FBMDS Bonus VIP video bingo collection also includes subtle graphic changes, building a premium atmosphere. It contains three titles that allow players to bet on 20 cards simultaneously and one game in which players can bet on 4 cards at the same time in each round.

The company has already launched the demo versions of the four games and players can experience the new emotions that the VIP Bonus brings by visiting the FBMDS website.