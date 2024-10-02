FBMDS ignites the Champion’s Glow at G2E Las Vegas 2024

The company will showcase its latest products and initiatives while its team will be actively engaging with attendees.

Press release.- FBM Digital Systems (FBMDS), is set to dazzle igaming enthusiasts at the upcoming G2E Las Vegas, from October 8th-10th, at booth 2848. The brand will showcase its product novelties exclusively at the tradeshow alongside FBM, including the Ronaldinho Crash, the Infinity Series video bingo collection, the Champion Tales crash game, solidarity initiatives and more.

G2E Las Vegas 2024, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, is expected to attract over 25 thousand visitors. This event represents a prime opportunity for FBMDS to present its latest innovations to online casino operators and aggregators, offering them the chance to experience exciting product releases firsthand and ignite the Champion’s glow like no other.

Among the key highlights at FBMDS’ booth is the new Ronaldinho Crash game, destined for sports lovers and fans of entertainment worldwide, which will be a show-stopper. The Ronaldinho Crash game is one of FBMDS’ latest product releases, featuring the global football star Ronaldinho Gaúcho in a thrilling keepy-uppy crash gaming experience.

The game has been recently launched during the American Cup and will be available to try at the fair along with a solidarity initiative, and is already winning over crowds in multiple countries around the globe. Visitors at booth 2848 will also be able to engage in a soccer challenge to support FBM Foundation’s solidarity efforts, making a positive impact in the communities that need it the most.

In the video bingo segment, the Infinity Series will be presented as the brand-new generation of video bingos with improved game mathematics, enhanced gameplay, and innovative mechanics. Apart from these new bingo experiences for the first time at the spot, they will also have the opportunity to try out the recently launched Champion Tales crash game, which promises thrilling sensations for those who enjoy big emotions, making it a sure bet for any online casino.

As always, FBMDS‘ prepared an engaging slot games portfolio for the event, showcasing the best of the spins segment. This selection includes popular game titles like Safe Blaster, Viva Mexico or the Golden Mystery product line, among others.

FBMDS’ presence at G2E Las Vegas is not just about showcasing products but also about engaging with key stakeholders and fostering new business partnerships. “The event aligns perfectly with FBMDS’ mission to influence and contribute to the future of iGaming, highlighting cutting-edge strategies, player insights, and regulatory advancements that have driven its success across multiple markets”, shares Renato Almeida, Director at the FBM Group.

In addition to showcasing its latest products and heartwarming initiatives, the FBMDS team will be actively engaging with attendees throughout the event. Other key representatives, including Mariana Tostes, Head of Operations, and André Quero, business developer, will be also available for networking, ready to explore new opportunities and collaborations.