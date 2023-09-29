FBMDS’ first-ever crash game Champion Tales is out worldwide

FBMDS unveils the brand’s first-ever non-traditional game available worldwide.

Press release.- Get ready to witness the dawn of a new era in online casino gaming as FBMDS unveils the highly anticipated Champion Tales, the brand’s first-ever non-traditional game available worldwide. Brace your players for an immersive gaming experience that will transport them across the globe, hand in hand with the legendary Mr. Champion himself.

Champion Tales captures the essence of the emergent non-traditional gaming trend, with its strategic betting rounds and monumental winnings. FBMDS’ new game merges top-notch technology with the brands’ expertise, creating a thrilling and immersive experience with high stakes for players and a safe choice for casino operators.

A distinctive non-traditional game with big prizes to award

Following a crash gaming logic, FBMDS’ release evokes players’ heart-pounding anticipation as the multiplier reaches new heights, requiring strategic decision-making and a thrilling rush to hit the “Collect” button before it’s too late.

FBMDS has balanced gameplay mechanics to increase players’ chances of earning significant rewards, making it a lucrative choice for online casino operators. Furthermore, Champion Tales boasts a highly profitable RTP rate, surpassing competitors in the market.

But that’s not all! Champion Tales comes loaded with features designed to elevate the gaming experience:

Autoplay: Players can choose how many rounds they want to play without any hassle, making continuous play even more convenient and enjoyable.

Auto Cashout: The Auto Cashout feature, where players can choose the value, they want to cash out, minimizing mistakes or distractions that could impact their winnings.

Responsible Gambling: FBMDS prioritizes players’ safety with the responsible gambling feature, allowing players to set limits above or below their initial balance, preventing any unwanted excessive play.

Detailed Play History: A detailed play history feature ensures that players always remain safe and in control. They can review their past gaming sessions, bets, and outcomes, promoting transparency and responsible gaming practices.

Renato Almeida, director at FBM, said: “Listening to our partners and clients was always the number one priority during the creation process of Champion Tales. Since the crash gaming category has been getting a lot of popularity, we made sure we understood market needs to make sure our clients’ expectations and profitability rates were being met, while delivering an innovative solution able to provide players with an amazing gaming experience”.

A personalized crash gaming atmosphere

Champion Tales goes beyond colossal wins with its debut, offering a captivating Brazilian-inspired tropical ambience. Moreover, the game’s background, scenery, and music can be customized to meet the needs of casino operators in diverse markets, cultural contexts, and geographical locations.

This allows for an enriched gaming experience worldwide, whether by incorporating local landmarks, cultural references, or regional music, to resonate with operators’ requirements, enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.

In addition, clients can have their respective logos applied to the game’s flag, further aiding in branding. FBMDS maintains product localization as a priority by developing characters and backgrounds that resonate with the regions where partners operate and represent the seasonality of the market. This approach generates greater player identification, leading to increased retention and loyalty.

By developing mobile-friendly, cutting-edge, and highly customizable gaming solutions like Champion Tales, FBMDS proves once again its ability to deliver profitable and satisfying products for casino operators worldwide.

