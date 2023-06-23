FBMDS and Vai de Bet are dancing partners on a Saint John’s celebration featuring Bailão Junino and Gustavo Lima

FBMDS brings a new entertainment offer to Brazilian parties with the launch of Bailão Junino.

Press release.- FBMDS and Vai de Bet are joining forces to bring a memorable Saint John’s celebration. The digital wing of FBM brings a new entertainment offer to Brazilian festivities by launching Bailão Junino in Vai de Bet’s online casino.

The online slot developed by FBMDS is the official game of Vai de Bet Saint John’s celebrations, in Campina Grande. The event will offer weeks of joy and party to millions of people visiting the state of Paraíba and counts with the endorsement of the talented artist Gustavo Lima.

Recognized as the capital of Saint John’s in Brazil, Campina Grande attracts thousands of Brazilians and tourists to Paraiba during June. These festivities had their first edition in 1983, and FBMDS could not miss the party program for this 40th edition, founding in Vai de Bet the perfect ally to bring pure entertainment connected to the local traditions through Bailão Junino.

As the official game of Vai de Bet Saint John’s, Bailão Junino is a passport to the exhilarating June festivities in Brazil, combining thrilling gameplay with the rich cultural heritage of Brazil. With stunning visuals, captivating sound effects, and an array of exciting features, this game is ready to provide memorable gaming sessions.

This launch is part of an integrated strategy of Vai de Bet to support and promote the local festivities, as the online casino has chosen Gustavo Lima as the party’s ambassador. The singer embodies the event spirit and aims to promote the cultural legacy of the Saint John’s celebrations, getting a new push on this mission with the inclusion of Bailão Junino.

Guilherme Graziani, account manager at FBMDS, explains how this product matches an excellent entertainment offer with a cultural identification with the Brazilian market. “Bailão Junino™ provides an authentic slots experience that immerses players in the joyful atmosphere we can live on the streets during Saint John’s celebrations. Each asset of this game is the output of intense market research. This alliance with Vai de Bet fits perfectly on our intention to bring targeted, valuable, and enthusiastic entertainment solutions for the online casino players of each market”, completes Guilherme Graziani.

Matheus Rocha, CMO at Vai de Bet, shares how this partnership reinforces the connection that Vai de Bet aims to establish with the culture and traditions of Brazil. “We are very proud to support this symbol of the Brazilian culture, and Bailão Junino is a very relevant boost to our intents. This slot matches perfectly with the program we created for this famous June festivities by providing exciting gaming sessions to complement the joyful days that all the Saint John enthusiasts are living on the streets”, mentions Vai de Bet’s CMO.

What to expect from Bailão Junino?

Bailão Junino is a 25-payment-line game adorned with eye-catching graphics that capture the essence of a Brazilian celebration, featuring vibrant characters wearing traditional costumes, tasty treats, and colourful objects such as balloons, fireworks, and musical instruments. Players will be visually immersed in the joyful atmosphere, providing a truly genuine experience.

The lively beats of Baião and Forró, combined with the cheers of the crowd every time there is a win, create an energetic soundscape that complements the gameplay perfectly. The soundtrack enhances the excitement and adds an extra layer of authenticity to the game which was carefully thought out based on a localized approach to the LATAM market.

FBMDS has meticulously crafted an engaging gameplay experience, offering multiple payment lines, and bonus rounds. The Wild, Scatter and Stacked Wild features during Free Spins will make players embark on an exhilarating journey, unlocking various hidden surprises and rewards along the way.

Ready to enjoy on any device, FBMDS’ newest product is now available on the Vai de Bet platform. Join the celebration and experience the thrill of the biggest party in Brazil by playing it.